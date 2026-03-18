Contamination of the sea was detected near two beaches in Odesa. Ecologists recorded an excess of fat content

Contamination of seawater has been recorded in the waters of Odesa, with an excess of fats and oils. This was reported by the State Environmental Inspectorate of the South-Western District, according to UNN.

Details

On March 12, state inspectors, while examining the waters and coast of the Black Sea within Odesa, particularly in the area of "Otrada" and "Lanzheron" beaches, discovered yellow and yellow-gray spots with a characteristic smell of sunflower oil.

Specialists of the Inspectorate took samples of seawater for analysis. The research results showed a fat and oil content of 49.8 mg/dm³, confirming the fact of contamination. Given the nature of the spots and the scale of their spread, a probable connection with the event of December 20, 2025, has been preliminarily established, when, as a result of an enemy attack on port infrastructure facilities, significant volumes of sunflower oil entered the Adzhalyk estuary. Further spread of the substance could have covered part of the Black Sea waters. - the report says.

The Inspectorate has taken the necessary response measures and informed the relevant services to organize work to eliminate the consequences of pollution. Monitoring of the seawater condition continues.

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