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Collected data for Russia on the "Oplot" tank - man sentenced to 14 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1204 views

A resident of Kharkiv region was convicted for transferring imitation drawings of the T-84BM tank to Russia. The agent was detained while receiving another package of pseudo-documents.

Collected data for Russia on the "Oplot" tank - man sentenced to 14 years

The court sentenced a man, who was recruited by the Russian side in 2020 and carried out tasks to obtain classified technical materials about the Ukrainian T-84BM "Oplot" tank, to 14 years in prison with confiscation of property. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

Based on the public prosecution of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the court found a 54-year-old man guilty of treason (Part 1, Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He was sentenced to 14 years in prison with confiscation of property.

- the report says.

Prosecutors proved in court that a resident of the Kharkiv district was recruited by the Russian side in 2020 and carried out tasks to obtain classified technical materials about the latest Ukrainian T-84BM "Oplot" tank.

To obtain secret information, he tried to involve an employee of the state enterprise "Kharkiv Morozov Machine Building Design Bureau", who worked on the development of this equipment. Law enforcement officers acted proactively: they prepared imitation materials that reproduced the appearance of real documentation but did not contain state secrets. Having received them, the man made photocopies and handed them over to a representative of the Russian Federation.

- added the PGO.

The agent was detained "red-handed" in Kharkiv at the end of February 2021 while receiving another package of pseudo-documents. In court, he did not admit guilt and refused to testify, but his involvement was confirmed by the collected evidence.

Recall

In Poltava, law enforcement officers thwarted a terrorist attack attempt against Ukrainian military personnel – two minors who acted on the instructions of Russian special services were detained.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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