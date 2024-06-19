Colibri suicide drone presented at Eurosatory 2024

At the Eurosatory 2024 exhibition in Paris, KNDS presented its new Colibri kamikaze attack drone. The arms giant announced that a batch of Colibri drones will be delivered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine this summer as part of one of the military aid packages to counter the Russian occupation forces. This is reported by defence-blog, according to UNN.

Details

The high-precision barrage munition, based on the wing design, is designed "to combat the changing threats of modern warfare.

The Colibri project was launched in May 2022 and "aims to integrate a live charge into low-cost drones capable of identifying and neutralizing targets within a 5 km radius.

The drone is equipped with a fragmentation warhead with "high impact capability," which, among other things, is "sharpened" to defeat dynamic targets.

As reported in the Defense Blog review of this drone: "The system provides a versatile and effective solution for a variety of combat scenarios.

