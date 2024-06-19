$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 10457 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Colibri suicide drone presented at Eurosatory 2024

Kyiv • UNN

 30986 views

At the Eurosatory 2024 exhibition in Paris, KNDS presented its new Colibri kamikaze attack drone, a batch of which will be delivered to the Ukrainian Armed Forces this summer to counter Russian occupation forces.

Colibri suicide drone presented at Eurosatory 2024

At the Eurosatory 2024 exhibition in Paris, KNDS presented its new Colibri kamikaze attack drone. The arms giant announced that a batch of Colibri drones will be delivered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine this summer as part of one of the military aid packages to counter the Russian occupation forces. This is reported by defence-blog, according to UNN.

Details

The high-precision barrage munition, based on the wing design, is designed "to combat the changing threats of modern warfare.

The Colibri project was launched in May 2022 and "aims to integrate a live charge into low-cost drones capable of identifying and neutralizing targets within a 5 km radius.

The drone is equipped with a fragmentation warhead with "high impact capability," which, among other things, is "sharpened" to defeat dynamic targets.

As reported in the Defense Blog review of this drone: "The system provides a versatile and effective solution for a variety of combat scenarios.

Ukrainian maritime drone Stalker 5.0 presented in Odesa at Black Sea Security Forum 202417.06.24, 01:44 • 79667 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarTechnologiesEvents
Paris
Ukraine
