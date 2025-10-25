Cloudy with clearings: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Sunday

On Sunday, October 26, cloudy with clearings is expected in most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Cloudy with clearings. At night in the western, Chernihiv, Sumy regions, during the day in Ukraine, except for the east, light, in the southern, Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk regions moderate rains - the message says.

The wind is mostly south-westerly, 7-12 m/s, in the Carpathians in places gusts of 15-20 m/s.

The temperature at night is 1-6°C, during the day 8-13°C; in the south of the country at night 3-8°C, during the day 12-17°C.

In the Carpathians, light wet snow and rain; the temperature at night is about 0°C, during the day 1-6°C.

On Saturday, October 25, cloudy weather with rain is expected in most of Ukraine.