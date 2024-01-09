ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

City Hall of Modena, Italy, revokes permission to hold an exhibition about the "heyday" of Mariupol

City Hall of Modena, Italy, revokes permission to hold an exhibition about the "heyday" of Mariupol

Kyiv  •  UNN

The mayor of Modena, Italy, withdrew permission for an exhibition about the prosperity of Mariupol under Russian rule after a protest from the Ukrainian side.

The mayor's office of the Italian city of Modena revoked permission to hold a propaganda exhibition about the alleged "flourishing" of Mariupol under Russian occupation. This was announced by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleg Nikolenko, UNN reports.

"At the request of the Ukrainian side, the mayor's office of the Italian city of Modena revoked the permission to hold a propaganda exhibition about the occupied Mariupol," Nikolenko wrote.

He expressed his gratitude to both the city's mayor and Ukrainians in Italy who did not allow the Italian society to be misled about the consequences of Russian crimes in Mariupol and Ukraine.

"We call on other cities in the world not to provide platforms for such Russian provocations. This will be an important contribution to Ukraine's victory over Russian aggression," Nikolenko said.

Addendum

The Russian cultural association Emilia-Romagna planned to hold a propaganda event in Modena on January 20 about how Mariupol is allegedly undergoing a "rapid recovery process" after being occupied by Russia.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry instructed the Ukrainian Embassy in Rome to prepare an official statement on the planned exhibition  in Modena about the alleged "prosperity" of Mariupol under Russian occupation.

Subsequently, the mayor of Modena, Gian Carlo Musarelli , reacted to the exhibition about the alleged "prosperity" of Mariupol under Russian occupation, which is planned to be held in the Italian city, saying that the municipality in no way supports initiatives that offer a pro-Russian interpretation of the war. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics

Contact us about advertising