What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

China should be present at the table of negotiations on the "peace formula" - Yermak

Kyiv  •  UNN

 41345 views

Andriy Yermak emphasized the importance of China's presence in peace talks to resolve the Ukrainian-Russian war. The results of the meeting in Davos indicate the need to expand cooperation.

It is important that China is present at the negotiating table on a "peace formula" designed to end the war between Ukraine and Russia. This was stated by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak after a meeting in Davos, UNN reports.

Details

Asked whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would meet with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the World Economic Forum, Yermak said: "We'll see.

According to Yermak, no one asked him about any territorial concessions during Sunday's meeting of national security advisers, which was attended by more than 80 representatives of countries and international organizations.

On Monday, Zelenskiy arrives in Bern to meet with Swiss Confederation President Viola Amherd.

Swiss Federal Counselor Ignazio Cassis, who attended Sunday's discussions, emphasized at a press conference that "everything must be done to stop this war.

China plays an important role. We have to find ways to cooperate with China on this issue

Cassis said.

He also emphasized the potentially important role of countries such as Brazil, India, and South Africa.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics

