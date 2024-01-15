China should be present at the table of negotiations on the "peace formula" - Yermak

It is important that China is present at the negotiating table on a "peace formula" designed to end the war between Ukraine and Russia. This was stated by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak after a meeting in Davos, UNN reports.

Details

Asked whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would meet with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the World Economic Forum, Yermak said: "We'll see.

According to Yermak, no one asked him about any territorial concessions during Sunday's meeting of national security advisers, which was attended by more than 80 representatives of countries and international organizations.

On Monday, Zelenskiy arrives in Bern to meet with Swiss Confederation President Viola Amherd.

Swiss Federal Counselor Ignazio Cassis, who attended Sunday's discussions, emphasized at a press conference that "everything must be done to stop this war.

China plays an important role. We have to find ways to cooperate with China on this issue Cassis said.

He also emphasized the potentially important role of countries such as Brazil, India, and South Africa.