China maps ocean floor in preparation for underwater warfare - Reuters

China is implementing a large-scale program of ocean floor research and mapping, which may have not only scientific but also military purposes. The collected data can significantly influence future underwater conflicts, particularly the confrontation with the United States. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The research covers the Pacific, Indian, and even Arctic Oceans. In particular, the scientific vessel Dong Fang Hong 3 operated near Taiwan, the American base in Guam, and in the area of strategic sea lanes.

Formally, such missions are explained by scientific goals – studying the climate or the composition of the seabed. At the same time, experts emphasize that this data is crucial for the military.

Mapping the ocean floor allows submarines to navigate better, avoid detection, and more effectively detect the enemy.

Any submariner pays enormous attention to understanding the environment in which he operates - said expert Peter Scott.

Water temperature, salinity, and bottom relief directly affect the propagation of sound waves, on which the operation of sonars depends.

A separate element of the program is the creation of a network of underwater sensors – the so-called "transparent ocean." It allows real-time monitoring of changes in the aquatic environment and the movement of objects.

The system is already being deployed in the South China Sea and is also expanding to other regions.

The material notes that such actions are gradually reducing the US advantage in the underwater domain, which they have had for decades.

The scale of China's marine research is impressive - emphasized researcher Ryan Martinson.

China actively combines civilian scientific developments with military goals — an approach known as "civil-military integration."

Experts believe that China is preparing for possible operations far from its shores and seeks to break through the so-called "first island chain" – a strategic barrier in the Pacific Ocean.

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