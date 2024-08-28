On Tuesday, August 27, China called on more countries to support its “peace plan for Ukraine” after a round of diplomatic talks with Indonesia, Brazil and South Africa in support of its plan. This is reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

Li Hui, the Chinese government's special representative for Eurasia , called the three countries representatives of the Global South and “important forces in promoting world peace” that share similar positions to China. “They are in touch with both Russia and Ukraine and remain committed to a political solution to the crisis through dialogue and negotiation,” Li said.

Earlier this year, China and Brazil released their joint “peace plan,” which calls for a conference with the participation of Ukraine and Russia and the prevention of the expansion of the battlefield. China and Russia were absent from the peace summit held in Switzerland in June. russia was not invited, and China decided not to participate.

