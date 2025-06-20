Changes to the state budget are expected to be voted on at the next session of the Verkhovna Rada - Ministry of Finance

$41.690.06
47.860.04
ukenru
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 21459 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 36835 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
07:30 AM • 36477 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Exclusive
06:41 AM • 30856 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 29783 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
June 19, 05:11 PM • 42335 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Exclusive
June 19, 02:14 PM • 97447 views
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
June 19, 01:56 PM • 95227 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
Exclusive
June 19, 01:07 PM • 90865 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
June 19, 11:44 AM • 94479 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
8.7m/s
45%
749mm
Popular news
Kyslytsya: If Ukraine falls, America will not be greatJune 20, 01:59 AM • 33388 views
A territorial recruitment center employee will be tried for entering false data into the "Oberih" registry: details of the caseJune 20, 02:48 AM • 29287 views
ISW Explains What Putin Is Counting On in the War Against Ukraine06:30 AM • 22439 views
Eating a fellow serviceman on the Kupyansk direction: HUR reported a case of cannibalism in the Russian Armed Forces08:11 AM • 19874 views
Energy system operates in a stable mode, but the situation is complex – Ministry of Energy08:27 AM • 15428 views
Publications
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank lives10:11 AM • 9130 views
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"09:10 AM • 12922 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 21459 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 36835 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU 07:30 AM • 36477 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
Marco Rubio
John Ratcliffe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Odesa
United States
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ivanka Trump's daughter wowed the White House in her mother's $2,000 dress10:45 AM • 1874 views
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against BaldoniJune 19, 02:51 PM • 55314 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animalJune 19, 12:42 PM • 77487 views
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 198216 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 243256 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The New York Times
TikTok
Instagram
Truth Social

Changes to the state budget are expected to be voted on at the next session of the Verkhovna Rada - Ministry of Finance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6780 views

Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko expressed hope that the Verkhovna Rada will vote for changes to the state budget at the next session. The Cabinet of Ministers is preparing a comprehensive law on changes that will concern additional defense needs.

Changes to the state budget are expected to be voted on at the next session of the Verkhovna Rada - Ministry of Finance

The Ministry of Finance hopes that amendments to this year's state budget will be put to a vote during the next session of the Verkhovna Rada. This was stated by Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko during the "Hour of Questions" to the government in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, according to UNN.

I hope that the parliamentary corps will be ready to vote for it. Because these changes are timely, they are relevant. We expect that these changes will be voted on at the next session.

- said Marchenko.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that the government is currently calculating the additional needs for defense this year.

"We are currently working together with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Defense to calculate the need for additional funds for the second half of this year, in particular, due to the situation with the supply of weapons and ammunition from partners, due to the situation on the battlefield, accordingly, our military and producers have additional needs," said Shmyhal.  

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yevhen Moisyuk noted that the needs for defense are indeed huge.

"The Ministry of Defense has submitted relevant requests to the Ministry of Finance, our defense needs are indeed huge... All priority requests that are necessary have been planned…" said Moisyuk.

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported on Telegram that the bill on budget amendments will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada after June 27.

"Ministry of Finance: we will have a comprehensive bill on budget amendments. We will submit it to parliament soon. According to my information, this will happen after June 27. Around July 4," Zhelezniak reported.

Ukraine does not plan to raise taxes to replenish the state budget this year - MP 11.06.25, 14:54 • 2110 views

Addendum

The head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee, People's Deputy Roksolana Pidlasa, previously stated that the Cabinet of Ministers is preparing to submit amendments to the state budget worth approximately UAH 400 billion to the Verkhovna Rada.

These expenditures, according to her, will be covered by exceeding tax and customs revenues, domestic government bonds, as well as grants from partners, and there will be no interruptions in the provision of military personnel.

Earlier, People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak stated that Ukraine lacks money for arms procurement – approximately 400 billion hryvnias. He indicated that the budget needs to be revised.

On June 5, Finance Minister Marchenko announced that the funding for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is currently insufficient, so the Ministry of Finance is preparing to revise the state budget for 2025. At the same time, a plan is being prepared for the case of prolonged hostilities in 2026.

The National Bank is convinced that there will be no need or grounds to open an emission channel: there is an understanding of how to act when the need to cover the state budget deficit arises, effectively and safely for macroeconomic stability.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarEconomyFinance
Serhiy Marchenko
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
National Bank of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Roksolana Pidlasa
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9