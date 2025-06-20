Changes to the state budget are expected to be voted on at the next session of the Verkhovna Rada - Ministry of Finance

The Ministry of Finance hopes that amendments to this year's state budget will be put to a vote during the next session of the Verkhovna Rada. This was stated by Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko during the "Hour of Questions" to the government in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, according to UNN.

I hope that the parliamentary corps will be ready to vote for it. Because these changes are timely, they are relevant. We expect that these changes will be voted on at the next session. - said Marchenko.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that the government is currently calculating the additional needs for defense this year.

"We are currently working together with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Defense to calculate the need for additional funds for the second half of this year, in particular, due to the situation with the supply of weapons and ammunition from partners, due to the situation on the battlefield, accordingly, our military and producers have additional needs," said Shmyhal.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yevhen Moisyuk noted that the needs for defense are indeed huge.

"The Ministry of Defense has submitted relevant requests to the Ministry of Finance, our defense needs are indeed huge... All priority requests that are necessary have been planned…" said Moisyuk.

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported on Telegram that the bill on budget amendments will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada after June 27.

"Ministry of Finance: we will have a comprehensive bill on budget amendments. We will submit it to parliament soon. According to my information, this will happen after June 27. Around July 4," Zhelezniak reported.

Addendum

The head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee, People's Deputy Roksolana Pidlasa, previously stated that the Cabinet of Ministers is preparing to submit amendments to the state budget worth approximately UAH 400 billion to the Verkhovna Rada.

These expenditures, according to her, will be covered by exceeding tax and customs revenues, domestic government bonds, as well as grants from partners, and there will be no interruptions in the provision of military personnel.

Earlier, People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak stated that Ukraine lacks money for arms procurement – approximately 400 billion hryvnias. He indicated that the budget needs to be revised.

On June 5, Finance Minister Marchenko announced that the funding for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is currently insufficient, so the Ministry of Finance is preparing to revise the state budget for 2025. At the same time, a plan is being prepared for the case of prolonged hostilities in 2026.

The National Bank is convinced that there will be no need or grounds to open an emission channel: there is an understanding of how to act when the need to cover the state budget deficit arises, effectively and safely for macroeconomic stability.