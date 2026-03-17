Champions League: who can make a comeback today and advance to the quarterfinals

Today, March 17, football fans are in for an action-packed Champions League evening. Clubs from top European leagues will play their second leg matches of the 1/8 finals, and some games promise real drama after the first legs, UNN reports.

Sporting (Portugal) – Bodø/Glimt (Norway)

Time: 19:45

First leg: 0:3 in favor of Bodø/Glimt. The Portuguese club will try to do the impossible and overcome a significant 3-goal deficit.

Arsenal (England) – Bayer (Germany)

Time: 22:00

First leg: 1:1. The Londoners and the Germans approach the second leg on almost equal terms. This match promises intrigue until the last minute. In the league, "Arsenal" secured a victory yesterday and solidified their first-place position in the championship.

Manchester City (England) – Real Madrid (Spain)

Time: 22:00

First leg: 0:3 in favor of Real. Manchester City will face an extremely difficult task – to restore the status quo after a home defeat. For fans of the "Citizens" and the "Whites," this is the key match of the week.

Chelsea (England) – PSG (France)

Time: 22:00

First leg: 2:5 in favor of PSG. The Londoners will try to turn the tide, but they have a significant deficit. However, anything is possible, because despite a serious advantage in the first match, the French had a very small expected goals coefficient.

Today's matches promise to be intense, as the trailing teams will be looking for their chances for a miracle. Even in those pairings where the advantage seems obvious, the intrigue is not lost – in the Champions League, no victory guarantees a calm second leg.

The official broadcaster of Champions League matches in Ukraine is the MEGOGO media service. It is through this resource that Ukrainians will be able to watch the matches of the aforementioned tournament.