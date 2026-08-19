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Carney and Trump held talks ahead of the imposition of 50% U.S. tariffs on Canada

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2532 views

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone call ahead of the entry into force of new 50% American tariffs on some Canadian imports. The duties will cover goods worth about $20 billion, while businesses warn of the risk of job losses.

Carney and Trump held talks ahead of the imposition of 50% U.S. tariffs on Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone conversation ahead of the entry into force of new 50% U.S. tariffs on some Canadian imports. Carney’s office reported this on Tuesday, August 18, UNN writes.

Details

The new duties are set to take effect at midnight on Wednesday and cover approximately $20 billion worth of Canadian imports. They will apply regardless of whether the goods qualify for preferential treatment under the trade agreement between the United States, Mexico, and Canada (USMCA).

U.S.-Canada trade talks have stalled over auto tariffs18.08.26, 06:47 • 16823 views

Prime Minister Carney and President Trump spoke by phone yesterday afternoon about the ongoing trade negotiations

- the Canadian prime minister’s office said.

According to Reuters sources, one of the main sticking points remains U.S. tariffs on Canadian automobiles. U.S. and Canadian officials are also discussing the possibility of reducing the tariff on automobiles to 15%.

Trade dispute

Representatives of Canadian businesses warn that the new tariffs could lead to job cuts and business closures in the most vulnerable sectors, including the forestry, wine, and dairy industries.

Every year, we import billions of dollars’ worth of goods that were previously unaffected but are now at risk of significant impact

- said Candace Laing, president and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

Canadian and U.S. automakers are also opposing the possible 15% tariff. At the same time, the trade dispute could complicate broader negotiations over the future of the USMCA, which previously protected a significant portion of Canadian industry from U.S. tariffs.

Carney stated that trade talks with the US are proceeding "unpleasantly" after Trump's criticism07.08.26, 23:05 • 5545 views

Stepan Haftko

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