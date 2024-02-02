Canadian Foreign Minister: We hope that the security agreement with Ukraine has reached the finish line

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 30961 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 110721 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 117786 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 160224 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162635 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 262431 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176087 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166688 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148534 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 233539 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 78358 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 58503 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 34318 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 70520 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 26899 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 262431 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 233539 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 219121 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 244642 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 230999 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 110721 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 88825 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 93397 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115634 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116407 views
Canadian Foreign Minister: We hope that the security agreement with Ukraine has reached the finish line

Kyiv

 • 22017 views

Canada emphasized the need to continue to support Ukraine and hopes that the bilateral security commitments between Canada and Ukraine will be finalized soon.

Canada emphasizes the need for further support for Ukraine and hopes that the agreement on bilateral security commitments for Ukraine has reached the home stretch. This was stated by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, UNN reports .

Details

We must continue to help, and we are committed to doing so, including long-term security commitments. At the heart of these commitments is our support for NATO-Ukraine cooperation. We know that even after the war, Ukraine will still have a dangerous neighbor like Russia, so Canada must continue to provide assistance that is sustained and reliable

- Joly said.

Joly emphasized that a year ago, when she was in Ukraine, she agreed with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv that everything should be done to rebuild Ukraine so that Russia would not have the opportunity to regroup and attack again.

This conversation traveled with me to Canada, Japan, to the NATO summit. And at the NATO summit, it was decided that each G7 country would discuss separate security treaties with Ukraine, but they would be in tune. And we hope that our agreement has reached the finish line

 - added the Canadian Foreign Minister.

Recall

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly emphasized the unwavering support for Ukraine and stated that Canada has already provided $9.5 billion in aid, including $2.4 billion in military aid.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

