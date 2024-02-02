Canadian Foreign Minister: We hope that the security agreement with Ukraine has reached the finish line

Canada emphasizes the need for further support for Ukraine and hopes that the agreement on bilateral security commitments for Ukraine has reached the home stretch. This was stated by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, UNN reports .

We must continue to help, and we are committed to doing so, including long-term security commitments. At the heart of these commitments is our support for NATO-Ukraine cooperation. We know that even after the war, Ukraine will still have a dangerous neighbor like Russia, so Canada must continue to provide assistance that is sustained and reliable - Joly said.

Joly emphasized that a year ago, when she was in Ukraine, she agreed with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv that everything should be done to rebuild Ukraine so that Russia would not have the opportunity to regroup and attack again.

This conversation traveled with me to Canada, Japan, to the NATO summit. And at the NATO summit, it was decided that each G7 country would discuss separate security treaties with Ukraine, but they would be in tune. And we hope that our agreement has reached the finish line - added the Canadian Foreign Minister.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly emphasized the unwavering support for Ukraine and stated that Canada has already provided $9.5 billion in aid, including $2.4 billion in military aid.