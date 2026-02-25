Canada imposes sanctions on 100 vessels of Russia's shadow fleet - Zelenskyy thanks Carney

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Canada and Prime Minister Mark Carney for a new package of defense support and a sanctions package against 100 ships of Russia's shadow fleet, UNN reports.

"I thank Mark Carney and Canada for a new package of defense support for Ukraine for two years, worth 2 billion Canadian dollars. This is an important contribution to our ability to fight for our state and protect lives." - Zelenskyy said.

The head of state added that Ukraine appreciates "the new sanctions package targeting 100 ships of Russia's shadow fleet."

"This reduces Russian revenues used to finance the war and increases the chances of diplomatic success. Thank you for your support since the first days of the full-scale war." - Zelenskyy said.

Recall

Canada is allocating $1.46 billion for Ukraine's military needs and transferring over 400 units of armored vehicles. Ottawa is also directing $20 million to restore energy infrastructure and imposing sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet."