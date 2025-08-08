Cable car snapped in Russia, 10 people injured
Kyiv • UNN
In the Russian resort city of Nalchik, funicular ropes snapped, causing cable car chairs to fall. According to preliminary data, 10 people were injured; there is no information about fatalities.
At least 10 people fell from a cable car in the Russian resort city of Nalchik, reports UNN with reference to Russian Telegram channels.
Details
In the resort area of the city, the funicular cables broke. The cable car chairs flew down, along with people.
The exact number of injured is being clarified; there have been no reports of fatalities.
According to TASS and Baza, 10 people were injured.