03:03 PM • 5202 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
02:38 PM • 22033 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 36495 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 27197 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
10:49 AM • 57213 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 53394 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 41760 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 34062 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 68388 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
August 8, 07:40 AM • 24977 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
Publications
Exclusives
Cable car snapped in Russia, 10 people injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 814 views

In the Russian resort city of Nalchik, funicular ropes snapped, causing cable car chairs to fall. According to preliminary data, 10 people were injured; there is no information about fatalities.

Cable car snapped in Russia, 10 people injured

At least 10 people fell from a cable car in the Russian resort city of Nalchik, reports UNN with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

Details

In the resort area of the city, the funicular cables broke. The cable car chairs flew down, along with people.

The exact number of injured is being clarified; there have been no reports of fatalities.

According to TASS and Baza, 10 people were injured.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World