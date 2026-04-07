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Britain will ban Trump from using its bases for strikes on Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7712 views

Keir Starmer restricted US access to British bases. Donald Trump compared such a policy to appeasing the Nazis.

Britain will ban Trump from using its bases for strikes on Iran

Great Britain will not give US President Donald Trump access to British bases to strike Iranian targets. This is reported by UNN with reference to The i Paper.

Details

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that US military access to British bases should be limited to the destruction of Iranian defense facilities, such as missile silos or warehouses. These could be used to threaten the interests of Great Britain or its allies in the Persian Gulf.

Starmer stated that London would limit its actions regarding Iran to these measures and nothing more. At the same time, Trump compared Starmer to Neville Chamberlain, the British Prime Minister who pursued a policy of appeasement towards Nazi Germany in the 1930s.

Trump also stated that the people of the United States would like their troops to return home.

If it were up to me, I would take the oil, I would keep the oil for myself, I would make a lot of money, and I would also take care of the people of Iran.

- the media quoted Trump's words.

Recall

US President Donald Trump threatened Iran with complete destruction of infrastructure if there was no agreement.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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