Britain and Germany agree on an “ambitious” cooperation agreement

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121030 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124123 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 202690 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155864 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154082 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143462 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200460 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112481 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188939 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105130 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 55275 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 65870 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 37653 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 95442 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 74214 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 202690 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200460 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188939 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215581 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203547 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 24729 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150864 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150063 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154087 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144976 views
Actual
Britain and Germany agree on an “ambitious” cooperation agreement

Britain and Germany agree on an “ambitious” cooperation agreement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13069 views

The leaders of the UK and Germany have agreed to work on a comprehensive cooperation agreement. The agreement will cover issues ranging from defense to trade and will be part of the reset of Britain's relations with the EU.

The leaders of the United Kingdom and Germany agreed at talks in Berlin on Wednesday to work on an "ambitious" treaty covering issues ranging from defense to trade that will be part of a reset of Britain's relations with the European Union, Reuters reports, UNN

Details

According to Reuters, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's two-day trip to leading EU countries, Germany and France, is designed to help Britain move beyond the previous Conservative government's "fractured" relations with European allies. Starmer, who took office last month, has placed improving relations at the center of his efforts to boost Britain's economic growth.

He called the new cooperation agreement "a once-in-a-generation chance to do the best we can for working people in Britain and Germany." The agreement will reportedly help deepen cooperation in science, technology, business and culture, as well as expand trade.

"Let me be clear that growth is the number one priority for my government. And we are clear that building relationships with our partners in Germany and across Europe is vital to achieving that goal," Starmer said.

Britain supports Storm Shadow strikes on Russia but will not publicly call for them - The Telegraph28.08.24, 11:29 • 27767 views

Starmer noted that the reset would not mean canceling Britain's withdrawal from the EU in 2020 under the Conservatives or re-entering the bloc's single market or customs union.

"But it means closer relations in a number of areas, including the economy, including defense, including exchange," he added.

In a joint statement, the UK and Germany said they hope to sign a cooperation agreement in government consultations "by early next year." According to them, the defense ministers are also working on a new defense agreement that will follow the signing of a joint defense declaration in July.

According to officials, the Anglo-German defense partnership could resemble the Lancaster House agreement between the UK and France in 2010, with promises to create a joint force and share nuclear missile research equipment and centers.

Addendum 

The United Kingdom and Germany, NATO allies and Western Europe's largest defense investors, are looking for ways to deepen defense cooperation ahead of a possible reduction in U.S. military support for Ukraine if former U.S. President Donald Trump returns to the White House early next year.

At Kyiv's request: Stoltenberg convenes the NATO-Ukraine Council27.08.24, 18:40 • 31418 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World

Contact us about advertising