Britain and Germany agree on an “ambitious” cooperation agreement

The leaders of the United Kingdom and Germany agreed at talks in Berlin on Wednesday to work on an "ambitious" treaty covering issues ranging from defense to trade that will be part of a reset of Britain's relations with the European Union, Reuters reports, UNN.

Details

According to Reuters, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's two-day trip to leading EU countries, Germany and France, is designed to help Britain move beyond the previous Conservative government's "fractured" relations with European allies. Starmer, who took office last month, has placed improving relations at the center of his efforts to boost Britain's economic growth.

He called the new cooperation agreement "a once-in-a-generation chance to do the best we can for working people in Britain and Germany." The agreement will reportedly help deepen cooperation in science, technology, business and culture, as well as expand trade.

"Let me be clear that growth is the number one priority for my government. And we are clear that building relationships with our partners in Germany and across Europe is vital to achieving that goal," Starmer said.

Britain supports Storm Shadow strikes on Russia but will not publicly call for them - The Telegraph

Starmer noted that the reset would not mean canceling Britain's withdrawal from the EU in 2020 under the Conservatives or re-entering the bloc's single market or customs union.

"But it means closer relations in a number of areas, including the economy, including defense, including exchange," he added.

In a joint statement, the UK and Germany said they hope to sign a cooperation agreement in government consultations "by early next year." According to them, the defense ministers are also working on a new defense agreement that will follow the signing of a joint defense declaration in July.

According to officials, the Anglo-German defense partnership could resemble the Lancaster House agreement between the UK and France in 2010, with promises to create a joint force and share nuclear missile research equipment and centers.

Addendum

The United Kingdom and Germany, NATO allies and Western Europe's largest defense investors, are looking for ways to deepen defense cooperation ahead of a possible reduction in U.S. military support for Ukraine if former U.S. President Donald Trump returns to the White House early next year.

At Kyiv's request: Stoltenberg convenes the NATO-Ukraine Council