Breath of winter: forecasters predict a drop in temperature
Kyiv • UNN
On November 13, a drop in temperature to +5..+10 degrees is expected in Ukraine, and pressure will increase. No precipitation in the west, light rains in other regions, fogs in places.
On Thursday, November 13, a decrease in temperature is expected in most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, pressure across Ukraine will increase, forming a high-pressure field.
Thus, we do not expect precipitation in the western regions, but in all other regions, residual processes of the atmospheric front will cause light rains.
Meteorologists also draw the attention of drivers and pedestrians to the fact that fogs are expected in the western and, in places, northern regions.
Air currents coming from the west and northwest will bring cooler air, so ... daytime highs will reach +5..+10 degrees.
In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy on Thursday, with possible rain. The air temperature will be 6-8°.
