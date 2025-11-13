Breath of winter: forecasters predict a drop in temperature

On Thursday, November 13, a decrease in temperature is expected in most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, pressure across Ukraine will increase, forming a high-pressure field.

Thus, we do not expect precipitation in the western regions, but in all other regions, residual processes of the atmospheric front will cause light rains. - the message says.

Meteorologists also draw the attention of drivers and pedestrians to the fact that fogs are expected in the western and, in places, northern regions.

Air currents coming from the west and northwest will bring cooler air, so ... daytime highs will reach +5..+10 degrees. - noted the Hydrometeorological Center.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy on Thursday, with possible rain. The air temperature will be 6-8°.

