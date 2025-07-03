$41.810.01
Exclusives
Brad Pitt warns young actors not to star in superhero movies or join franchises

Kyiv • UNN

 • 395 views

Actor Brad Pitt urged young Hollywood stars to avoid roles in superhero movies and franchises, as this can lead to burnout. He shared this opinion during the "New Heights" podcast, noting that there was no such pressure when he started his career.

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt urges young stars not to succumb to industry pressure and avoid roles in superhero films and franchises. Pitt stated that participation in such projects can be exhausting. This is reported by UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

Brad Pitt joined Travis and Jason Kelce on the "New Heights" podcast during his "Formula 1" promotional tour. The Oscar winner said he enjoys watching new talent rise through the ranks of Hollywood. However, he urges them not to succumb to industry pressures that weren't present when Pitt became a star, namely the need to join a franchise or make a superhero movie.

I like to watch what the new generation brings. I like to see what they face, how they negotiate and make their way. They like it more. We were more stressed, and the main thing is to play... like, you don't give up, you don't give up. But now it's like, "We can be artists in many different areas, so let's do it and let's enjoy it." But they are also excited that "there must be a franchise" or "there must be a superhero." But I keep saying, "Don't! Don't! They will die."

- said Pitt.

When the Kelce brothers noted that the obsession with franchises or comic book movies "can lead to burnout for young actors," Pitt agreed and said that "it can be deadly."

Addition

Although Pitt, in particular, had a cameo in "Deadpool 2," he mostly avoided superhero films and largely stayed away from major Hollywood franchises, apart from the "Ocean's Friends" trilogy with George Clooney and Matt Damon.

He shares a similar mindset with his "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, who famously advised Timothée Chalamet during his rise to fame not to star in any superhero movies. Chalamet listened to DiCaprio, although he told The New York Times that "it all depends on the script."

As for franchises, Pitt may get a new one amid the success of "Formula 1." Sources told Variety that a sequel is already being discussed. He is also returning to his role in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hit30.06.25, 10:19 • 125055 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
The New York Times
Tesla
