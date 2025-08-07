Border guard shot himself dead in Zakarpattia during service

$41.610.07
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 5674 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 35337 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 38612 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 62394 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 86387 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
August 7, 08:14 AM • 64575 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 43151 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 44330 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 55981 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 55788 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Zelenskyy changed the heads of the SBU in two regions: details of the decreesPhotoAugust 7, 05:55 AM • 44189 views
UAV attacks on Russia and Crimea: military unit ablaze, oil refinery hit, and trains haltedPhotoVideoAugust 7, 08:55 AM • 43255 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 62715 views
Ukraine plans to withdraw from another CIS agreement: this time - on the crediting of work experience11:42 AM • 15295 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto12:43 PM • 28244 views
Publications
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?Photo01:59 PM • 11989 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto12:43 PM • 28810 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Friedrich Merz
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Zakarpattia Oblast
Crimea
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 63428 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 120025 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 130138 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 122135 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 133496 views
Border guard shot himself dead in Zakarpattia during service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1764 views

The serviceman was found lifeless in a border unit in Zakarpattia. The circumstances of the incident will be investigated.

Border guard shot himself dead in Zakarpattia during service

A border guard was found shot dead in Zakarpattia Oblast. The body of the serviceman was discovered in a border unit. This was reported to a journalist by UNN by Olena Trachuk, spokeswoman for the Chop Border Guard Detachment.

Details

When asked if the border guard shot himself in Zakarpattia, Trachuk replied: "Yes, the incident took place. The serviceman was found in a border unit with no signs of life."

She noted that the circumstances would be established by the investigation.

Addition

Journalist Vitaliy Hlahola reported that today, around 12:00, at the Palad-Komarivtsi border crossing point, a serviceman of the Chop Border Guard Detachment allegedly took his own life with a service PM pistol while on duty. The serviceman was born in 1992.

Border guard found dead in Odesa region14.03.24, 17:23 • 26397 views

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Zakarpattia Oblast