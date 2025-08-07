Border guard shot himself dead in Zakarpattia during service

A border guard was found shot dead in Zakarpattia Oblast. The body of the serviceman was discovered in a border unit. This was reported to a journalist by UNN by Olena Trachuk, spokeswoman for the Chop Border Guard Detachment.

Details

When asked if the border guard shot himself in Zakarpattia, Trachuk replied: "Yes, the incident took place. The serviceman was found in a border unit with no signs of life."

She noted that the circumstances would be established by the investigation.

Addition

Journalist Vitaliy Hlahola reported that today, around 12:00, at the Palad-Komarivtsi border crossing point, a serviceman of the Chop Border Guard Detachment allegedly took his own life with a service PM pistol while on duty. The serviceman was born in 1992.

