Bombing of residential sector in Donetsk region: one person killed, 12 people injured, including children - police

Russian invaders made 2,809 attacks on the front line and residential sector of Donetsk region. One person was killed. Also, more than 10 residents of the region were injured, including children. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

According to law enforcement, one person was killed and 12 were injured in the Donetsk region as a result of Russian Federation attacks. Two children are among the wounded.

Russians dropped two UMPB D-30SN bombs on Sloviansk, killing a 44-year-old man and injuring seven other civilians, including two girls born in 2011 and 2022. Six apartment buildings, two administrative buildings, a car wash, and three civilian cars were damaged.

The occupiers hit Kostiantynivka with a FAB-250 bomb with an UMPK module, injuring 4 civilians and damaging two private houses, a business, and three trucks.

The enemy damaged an educational institution in Myrnohrad, an administrative building in Siversk, two private houses in Kurakhove, three houses in Kurakhivka and one in Bohoyavlenka.

A civilian was wounded in Sontsivka as a result of a drone strike.

Kramatorsk was attacked by Russia with two FAB-250 bombs with UMPK modules. The city's industrial facility was destroyed.

A farm in Nikanorivka was damaged by FABs, and a private house in Velyka Novosilka was damaged by FABs.

It is believed that the shells exploded in 15 settlements. According to official data, 34 civilian objects were damaged, including 15 residential buildings.

Recall

The enemy attacked settlements in Kharkiv region, damaging about 20 buildings. Two people were injured in Kupyansk as a result of a hit from an unexploded aerial vehicle. There were 25 enemy attacks at the front.

The invaders shelled the settlements of the Myrivska, Pokrovska and Marhanetska communities of Dnipropetrovska oblast. According to local authorities, no casualties were reported.