Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Bombing of residential sector in Donetsk region: one person killed, 12 people injured, including children - police

Bombing of residential sector in Donetsk region: one person killed, 12 people injured, including children - police

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26387 views

Russian troops conducted 2809 attacks in Donetsk region using aerial bombs. One person was killed and 12 were wounded, including two children. Dozens of civilian objects were damaged.

Russian invaders made 2,809 attacks on the front line and residential sector of Donetsk region. One person was killed. Also, more than 10 residents of the region were injured, including children. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

According to law enforcement, one person was killed and 12 were injured in the Donetsk region as a result of Russian Federation attacks. Two children are among the wounded.

Russians dropped two UMPB D-30SN bombs on Sloviansk, killing a 44-year-old man and injuring seven other civilians, including two girls born in 2011 and 2022. Six apartment buildings, two administrative buildings, a car wash, and three civilian cars were damaged.

Shelling in Kherson region: 1 person killed, 24 others wounded, including 4 children08.10.24, 08:13 • 15187 views

The occupiers hit Kostiantynivka with a FAB-250 bomb with an UMPK module, injuring 4 civilians and damaging two private houses, a business, and three trucks.

The enemy damaged an educational institution in Myrnohrad, an administrative building in Siversk, two private houses in Kurakhove, three houses in Kurakhivka and one in Bohoyavlenka.

Image

A civilian was wounded in Sontsivka as a result of a drone strike.

Terrorists shelled Sumy region: 143 explosions08.10.24, 01:18 • 17338 views

Kramatorsk was attacked by Russia with two FAB-250 bombs with UMPK modules. The city's industrial facility was destroyed.

A farm in Nikanorivka was damaged by FABs, and a private house in Velyka Novosilka was damaged by FABs.

It is believed that the shells exploded in 15 settlements. According to official data, 34 civilian objects were damaged, including 15 residential buildings.

Recall

The enemy attacked settlements in Kharkiv region, damaging about 20 buildings. Two people were injured in Kupyansk as a result of a hit from an unexploded aerial vehicle. There were 25 enemy attacks at the front.

The invaders shelled the settlements of the Myrivska, Pokrovska and Marhanetska communities of Dnipropetrovska oblast. According to local authorities, no casualties were reported.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
kharkiv-oblastKharkiv Oblast
dnipropetrovsk-oblastDnipropetrovsk Oblast
fab-250FAB-250
myrnohradMyrnohrad
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
siverskSiversk
kurakhoveKurakhovo
kostiantynivkaKonstantinovka
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk

