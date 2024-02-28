Biden to sign an executive order restricting the sale of personal data of Americans

The White House is preparing to sign a decree that would prohibit data brokers and other companies from selling American data to organizations in hostile foreign countries, including China and Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to Axios.

Details

US President Joe Biden plans to better protect the personal data of Americans from US adversaries. An executive order signed by the US president is expected to be issued on February 28: it will prohibit data brokers and other companies from selling US citizens' data to organizations in hostile foreign countries.

According to the order, the Department of Justice will propose a rule that will limit and prohibit most bulk transfers of personal information of Americans to hostile countries and organizations (including China and Russia).

A senior Justice Department official told reporters that US organizations involved in the sale and transfer of data will have to obtain commitments from buyers that their sales will not end up in the hands of hostile governments or organizations.

In addition to Russia and China, the list of countries of concern includes: North Korea, Iran, Cuba, and Venezuela.

The Department of Justice models enforcement and disclosure of breached data transfers after the U.S. Sanctions Act, but there are loopholes that may be found by the aforementioned countries, as it is unclear how the DOJ will enforce this rule in the case of a U.S. data broker selling data to a third party that then sells the data to an organization in a country hostile to the United States.

