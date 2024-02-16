Biden posted a photo with Zelensky on Instagram and mentioned Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Biden posted a photo with Zelenskyy and his wife on Instagram and warned that the failure to support Ukraine at this critical time would never be forgotten.
US President Joe Biden posted a photo with Volodymyr and Olena Zelenskyy on his Instagram account. The US leader also made a post about Ukraine, UNN reports.
The failure to support Ukraine at this critical moment will never be forgotten
A bill to support Ukraine is currently under consideration in the U.S. House of Representatives.
On February 13, the United States Senate supported the decision to provide financial assistance to Ukraine.
