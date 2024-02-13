It gives confidence and motivation: Zelensky reacts to Senate's decision to support aid package for Ukraine

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117359 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122343 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164350 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165031 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267237 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176793 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166827 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148599 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237420 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100116 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 62250 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 33813 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 30727 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 43801 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267237 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237420 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222762 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248220 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234404 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117359 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100257 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100698 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117210 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117856 views
It gives confidence and motivation: Zelensky reacts to Senate's decision to support aid package for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47163 views

The Senate approves a $95.3 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, of which more than $60 billion is earmarked for Ukraine, which President Zelenskiy says gives him confidence and motivation.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Senate's decision to approve an aid package for Ukraine and noted that "it really gives confidence and motivation," UNN reports.

"There is a positive news from the United States: the Senate has just voted to continue supporting our country and our soldiers. This is a decision we have worked very hard for. A decision that was expected not only by us, but also by many other nations, particularly in Europe. The world expects American leadership to continue to be firm and help protect lives and preserve freedom. It really gives confidence and motivation," Zelenskyy said.

The President noted that this was the first step, then the House of Representatives, the vote of congressmen there.

"We expect a positive decision. We hope for principled support. Thank you to everyone who helps! I thank everyone who values life and freedom as much as Ukrainians do!" - Zelensky summarized.

Previously

The US Senate approves a $95.3 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, including more than $60 billion for Ukraine, after months of negotiations.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

