It gives confidence and motivation: Zelensky reacts to Senate's decision to support aid package for Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Senate's decision to approve an aid package for Ukraine and noted that "it really gives confidence and motivation," UNN reports.

"There is a positive news from the United States: the Senate has just voted to continue supporting our country and our soldiers. This is a decision we have worked very hard for. A decision that was expected not only by us, but also by many other nations, particularly in Europe. The world expects American leadership to continue to be firm and help protect lives and preserve freedom. It really gives confidence and motivation," Zelenskyy said.

The President noted that this was the first step, then the House of Representatives, the vote of congressmen there.

"We expect a positive decision. We hope for principled support. Thank you to everyone who helps! I thank everyone who values life and freedom as much as Ukrainians do!" - Zelensky summarized.

Previously

The US Senate approves a $95.3 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, including more than $60 billion for Ukraine, after months of negotiations.