Belgium will give 200 million for Czech initiative to transfer shells to Ukraine: Zelensky thanked

Belgium will allocate 200 million euros to finance the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine outside Europe. This was announced by Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Kroo, UNN reports.

We will never be able to match the sacrifices that Ukraine makes every day. But we can give President Zelensky what he asked for - more ammunition to fight back the Russian aggressor. Belgium to finance Czech initiative with €200 million - Alexander de Croo wrote on the social network X.

According to him, Ukraine will receive ammunition in the coming weeks.

Addendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Belgium for its decision to finance additional artillery ammunition for Ukraine.

"We greatly value our partnership with Belgium and appreciate our partners' understanding of the urgency of our defense needs. Such decisive and timely action is exactly what we need to protect freedom in Ukraine and our entire Europe," Zelensky wrote on social media platform X.

