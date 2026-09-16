Belarus released 25 political prisoners in exchange for the easing of U.S. sanctions

U.S. Special Envoy for Belarus John Coale announced during his visit to Minsk that 25 Belarusian political prisoners would be released in exchange for the United States lifting sanctions on two Belarusian companies. Coale wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports.

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"As a gesture of goodwill, Belarus will release 25 people. The United States, in turn, will lift sanctions on two Belarusian companies: Lakafarba and Bellespaperapram," Coale said.

According to him, negotiations will continue, and when all issues are resolved, there will be additional releases and further sanctions relief.

"President Trump's commitment to direct diplomacy is producing results. We will continue to improve relations between the United States and Belarus and are working to secure the release of even more people in the near future. We have not finished this work yet!", – Coale wrote.

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