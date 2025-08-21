$41.380.02
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Belarus considers equipping Polonez missiles with nuclear warheads

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

The Belarusian authorities want to modernize their own missile system and install nuclear warheads on it

Belarus considers equipping Polonez missiles with nuclear warheads

The Belarusian authorities have officially confirmed their intentions to modernize their own Polonez missile system and are considering the possibility of equipping it with nuclear warheads. This was stated by the State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus, Alexander Volfovich, after a meeting on missile production, reports UNN with reference to Belarusian state "media".

Details

State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Alexander Volfovich told journalists that the modern Polonez missile system, created jointly with China and later modernized at Belarusian enterprises, is currently a high-precision weapon with a range of 300 km. Volfovich noted that the country is discussing its equipping with nuclear warheads and the integration of new technologies, including developments under the name "Oreshnik".

This is not about threats to other states. We are focused on developing our own potential in a situation where Western countries are actively increasing military spending and creating systems with a range of more than 600 km

- Volfovich emphasized.

The State Secretary noted that strategic deterrence and strengthening defense capabilities are a priority for Belarus. At the same time, he reminded that missile production in the country is developing practically from scratch, as Belarus previously produced tractors, trucks, and buses, but not missiles.

During the meeting, the head of the State Military-Industrial Committee, Dmitry Pantus, reported on the achievements of the last five years: the creation of the Sapphire grenade launcher system, the Buk MB-2 anti-aircraft missile system with the first domestic guided missile with a range of over 70 km, as well as the development of a missile building school and the training of specialists jointly with Russia.

The prospects for new projects in the field of missile production were also discussed. Pantus added that final decisions will be made jointly with the Belarusian Armed Forces and Russian partners.

Lukashenka openly offered Iran cooperation from food to defense technologies8/20/25, 5:08 PM • 3020 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Belarus
China