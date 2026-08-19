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Bayern player Musiala loses consciousness for the second time in four days during a match and spoke about his condition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2084 views

Bayern midfielder Jamal Musiala lost consciousness for the second time in four days during a friendly match against Heidenheim. Doctors diagnosed him with temporary seizures caused by a neurological disorder.

Bayern player Musiala loses consciousness for the second time in four days during a match and spoke about his condition

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala lost consciousness for the second time in the past four days during a friendly match — this time in the game against Heidenheim. The footballer reported this after the match on his Instagram, UNN writes.

Details

Musiala, 23, came onto the field in the 61st minute, but just six minutes later he felt dizzy and fainted. The footballer was given medical assistance.

A similar episode happened to Musiala during the previous friendly match against RB Leipzig on Saturday. In Tuesday's game, Bayern defeated Heidenheim 4–2.

Denmark vs. Ukraine football match terminated early due to incident involving home captain07.06.26, 23:33 • 6532 views

First of all, I feel well. Thank you for your messages and support. I understand that many of you are worried, so I want to share this with you

— Musiala wrote.

The footballer's condition

According to the midfielder, doctors diagnosed him with temporary seizures associated with a neurological disorder.

I was diagnosed with temporary, brief, but easily treatable seizures caused by a neurological disorder. This can lead to episodes similar to those you saw in Leipzig or Heidenheim

— the footballer explained.

Musiala noted that he is receiving the necessary medical care and has consulted doctors and neurologists. According to him, after receiving approval from specialists, he focused on recovery and continuing his football career.

The most important thing is that this poses no health risks whatsoever. I carefully consulted doctors and experts, and after receiving approval from neurologists, I focused on what helps me recover the most — simply living my everyday life and playing football

— Musiala stated.

Bayern's next match will be on August 22 in the German Super Cup against Borussia Dortmund.

Eriksen provides update on his condition after collapsing during Denmark vs. Ukraine match09.06.26, 00:34 • 4174 views

Stepan Haftko

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