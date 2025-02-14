Ban on European Solidarity: Ministry of Justice reacts

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has stated that the information about the preparation of a lawsuit to ban the activities of the European Solidarity party is not true. This was reported by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, UNN reports.



The Ministry of Justice does not initiate and cannot initiate any lawsuits to ban the activities of political parties on its own, - the statement said.

The agency requires those who spread this false information to provide official documents and sources on which they rely for further investigation.

The Ministry of Justice also reminded that persons who deliberately spread fake news in the interests of third parties will be held liable under the law.

Earlier, the media reported that if the involvement of the leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko, in treason is procedurally proven in the near future, the Ministry of Justice will allegedly initiate a lawsuit to the Supreme Court to ban him.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy explainedthat sanctions against Poroshenko are related to the withdrawal of billions during the war. The funds supporting the Armed Forces were used to launder money that was transferred to party members.

