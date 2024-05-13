Australia: security commission orders X to remove video of attack on Assyrian bishop, but court overturns ruling

The Australian Internet Safety Commission has ordered X to remove a video of an attack at a church in Sydney. On Monday, an Australian court rejected a proposal by the country's cybersecurity regulator to block a video of a stabbing of a bishop of the Assyrian Church of the East.

This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Australian federal judge Geoffrey Kenneth today upheld an appeal by social media site X, owned by Elon Musk, against a global order to remove a video of an attack last month by a young Muslim man on the bishop of the Assyrian Church of the East in Sydney.

The legal dispute sparked heated conversations between Musk and high-ranking Australian officials, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who called Musk an "arrogant billionaire" for his objections to the video's removal.

Actor Steve Buscemi attacked in New York

For reference

Social media platform X and its owner Elon Musk came under scrutiny by the Australian government last month. The reason for the dispute is an order from the Australian justice system to remove user-generated content related to the recent attack on the bishop of the Assyrian Church of the East by a minor Muslim in Sydney. On April 22, the Federal Court of Australia granted the request of the Australian Internet Security Commissioner, issuing an injunction ordering social media to block all content that repeats the images of the attack worldwide. The Australian authorities also came to the attention of the second video, where the 16-year-old attacker on the bishop, who was immobilized and beaten by the faithful, claims that he hit the prelate for allegedly insulting Islam.

The 16-year-old boy was charged with terrorism for the alleged attack.

Australian users were blocked from viewing the posts, but X refused to remove them globally on the grounds that one country's rules should not control the Internet.

Recall

Japan, South Korea, and Australia are tightening rules to curb the market power of large tech groups, creating new regulatory challenges for Apple and Google after similar actions in the EU and the US.

The only question is whether Russia will "take" Odesa: Musk issues another cynical statement about the war in Ukraine