Australia: security commission orders X to remove video of attack on Assyrian bishop, but court overturns ruling

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 62995 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103817 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146880 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151229 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247442 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173462 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164829 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148245 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224247 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113033 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 64141 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100918 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 34573 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 46222 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 39261 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247442 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224247 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210550 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236382 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223291 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 62995 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 39261 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 46222 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112334 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113269 views
Actual
Australia: security commission orders X to remove video of attack on Assyrian bishop, but court overturns ruling

Australia: security commission orders X to remove video of attack on Assyrian bishop, but court overturns ruling

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26573 views

An Australian court has overturned an order by the country's cybersecurity regulator to remove a video of an attack on an Assyrian bishop, rejecting the regulator's proposal in a legal dispute that has sparked heated conversations between Elon Musk and Australian officials.

The Australian Internet Safety Commission has ordered X to remove a video of an attack at a church in Sydney. On Monday, an Australian court rejected a proposal by the country's cybersecurity regulator to block a video of a stabbing of a bishop of the Assyrian Church of the East.

This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Australian federal judge Geoffrey Kenneth today upheld an appeal by social media site X, owned by Elon Musk, against a global order to remove a video of an attack last month by a young Muslim man on the bishop of the Assyrian Church of the East in Sydney.

The legal dispute sparked heated conversations between Musk and high-ranking Australian officials, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who called Musk an "arrogant billionaire" for his objections to the video's removal.

Actor Steve Buscemi attacked in New York13.05.24, 09:18 • 115335 views

For reference

Social media platform X and its owner Elon Musk came under scrutiny by the Australian government last month. The reason for the dispute is an order from the Australian justice system to remove user-generated content related to the recent attack on the bishop of the Assyrian Church of the East by a minor Muslim in Sydney. On April 22, the Federal Court of Australia granted the request of the Australian Internet Security Commissioner, issuing an injunction ordering social media to block all content that repeats the images of the attack worldwide. The Australian authorities also came to the attention of the second video, where the 16-year-old attacker on the bishop, who was immobilized and beaten by the faithful, claims that he hit the prelate for allegedly insulting Islam.

The 16-year-old boy was charged with terrorism for the alleged attack.

Australian users were blocked from viewing the posts, but X refused to remove them globally on the grounds that one country's rules should not control the Internet.

Recall

Japan, South Korea, and Australia are tightening rules to curb the market power of large tech groups, creating new regulatory challenges for Apple and Google after similar actions in the EU and the US.

The only question is whether Russia will "take" Odesa: Musk issues another cynical statement about the war in Ukraine30.04.24, 20:35 • 37300 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
reutersReuters
anthony-albaneseAnthony Albanese
australiaAustralia
european-unionEuropean Union
elon-muskElon Musk
new-york-cityNew York City
south-koreaSouth Korea
japanJapan
united-statesUnited States
apple-incApple Inc.
twitterTwitter
googleGoogle
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising