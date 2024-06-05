Attackers can exploit energy supply problems and spread misinformation for fraud purposes

It is important for residents of Ukraine to be careful about power outages, as attackers can use this situation and steal confidential data.

This warns The National Police of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Scammers can use any situation to their advantage. Problems with energy supply in Ukraine are no exception. - law enforcement officers inform.

Attackers can exploit this situation by creating fake online resources, such as creating Telegram bots on behalf of an energy company, to spread misinformation, steal confidential data, and cheat.

Therefore, you need to be careful and careful when monitoring the situation regarding power outages.

Get information about blackouts only from official sources - note in the National Police.

In Kiev, fraudsters who collected about 5 million hryvnias under the guise of a charitable foundation will be tried