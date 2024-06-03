In Kiev, fraudsters who collected about 5 million hryvnias under the guise of a charitable foundation will be tried

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 75111 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139812 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144878 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 239230 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171853 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163684 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147956 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219707 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112952 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206231 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110484 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 35980 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 54659 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106278 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 53934 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 239230 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219707 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206231 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232307 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219459 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 10224 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 17493 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106278 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110484 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158508 views
In Kiev, fraudsters who collected about 5 million hryvnias under the guise of a charitable foundation will be tried

In Kiev, fraudsters who collected about 5 million hryvnias under the guise of a charitable foundation will be tried

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24575 views

Law enforcement officers handed over to the court an indictment against three people suspected of fraudulently collecting about 5 million hryvnias through a fake charity organization under the guise of helping children.

Law enforcement officers handed over to the court an indictment against three people suspected of fraud. The defendants -a man and two women through a call center collected money allegedly to help children. This is reported by UNN with reference to the National Police in the city of Kiev.

Details

Law enforcement officers found that the defendants registered a charitable organization and, under the guise of the activities of a charitable foundation, lured money allegedly to help children.

Malefactors attracted employees to work in the call center, who made phone calls and convinced citizens to make donations. In addition, scammers posted false information about charity projects on the internet.

Thus, the defendants received about five million hryvnias to the organization's account as charitable contributions. In the future, violators withdrew funds to controlled bank accounts and spent them on their own needs.

Mayor of Ternopil says fraudsters on fake social media page are asking for money on his behalf27.05.24, 12:50 • 15907 views

Law enforcement officers conducted a number of searches on the territory of Kiev and the region, during which they seized a number of physical evidence confirming their illegal activities. Investigators informed the defendants about suspicion under Part 3 of Article 201-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine-illegal use of charitable donations, by prior agreement of a group of persons, for the purpose of making a profit, on a particularly large scale

- summed up law enforcement officers. 


currently, the pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings has been completed, and the indictment has been sent to the court for consideration. The defendants face up to seven years in prison with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years and confiscation of property.

recall

The National Police warned that in the Zaporozhye region fraudsters steal money from residentsby placing fake ads about "financial assistance" and luring victims out of bank card details and codes.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies
ternopilTernopil
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

