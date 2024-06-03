In Kiev, fraudsters who collected about 5 million hryvnias under the guise of a charitable foundation will be tried

Law enforcement officers handed over to the court an indictment against three people suspected of fraud. The defendants -a man and two women through a call center collected money allegedly to help children. This is reported by UNN with reference to the National Police in the city of Kiev.

Details

Law enforcement officers found that the defendants registered a charitable organization and, under the guise of the activities of a charitable foundation, lured money allegedly to help children.

Malefactors attracted employees to work in the call center, who made phone calls and convinced citizens to make donations. In addition, scammers posted false information about charity projects on the internet.

Thus, the defendants received about five million hryvnias to the organization's account as charitable contributions. In the future, violators withdrew funds to controlled bank accounts and spent them on their own needs.

Mayor of Ternopil says fraudsters on fake social media page are asking for money on his behalf

Law enforcement officers conducted a number of searches on the territory of Kiev and the region, during which they seized a number of physical evidence confirming their illegal activities. Investigators informed the defendants about suspicion under Part 3 of Article 201-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine-illegal use of charitable donations, by prior agreement of a group of persons, for the purpose of making a profit, on a particularly large scale - summed up law enforcement officers.



currently, the pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings has been completed, and the indictment has been sent to the court for consideration. The defendants face up to seven years in prison with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years and confiscation of property.

recall

The National Police warned that in the Zaporozhye region fraudsters steal money from residentsby placing fake ads about "financial assistance" and luring victims out of bank card details and codes.