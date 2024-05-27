Mayor of Ternopil says fraudsters on fake social media page are asking for money on his behalf

Ternopil Mayor Serhiy Nadal warned about fraudsters who created a fake social media page in his name and send messages asking for money, which he reported to the police, UNN reports.

Fraudsters have created a fake page with my name and surname on one of the well-known social networks. The attackers are sending messages on my behalf asking for money. This is a scam - Nadal wrote on Telegram.

According to him, he filed a statement with the police.