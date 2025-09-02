Attack on Sumy: large-scale fire in the city, there are wounded
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the enemy UAV attack on Sumy on the night of September 2, there are wounded. Russian attack drones hit non-residential buildings in the Zarichny district of the city, causing a large-scale fire.
As a result of the enemy attack on Sumy on the night of September 2, there are wounded. This was reported by Artem Kobzar, acting mayor of Sumy, informs UNN.
Details
According to him, the threat of a repeated strike remains.
The two explosions you heard today were an enemy UAV hitting a non-residential building. Unfortunately, there are wounded people
In turn, the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleh Hryhorov, reported that as a result of the enemy attack, a large-scale fire broke out in the regional center - Russian attack drones hit non-residential buildings in the Zarichny district of the city.
"Preliminarily - no casualties. The consequences of the attack are being investigated," Hryhorov wrote.
Recall
On September 1, the enemy intensively attacked the civilian infrastructure of Sumy region. As a result of the strikes, seven civilians were injured.
