Attack in Odesa: 2 people killed, 7 injured, 7 residents are not in touch

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 7422 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 20594 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 25505 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 172760 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 162167 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 167276 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 215476 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 247970 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153750 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371331 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 154175 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 142695 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 46363 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 63840 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 24450 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 20594 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 172760 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 142880 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 162167 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 154347 views
Attack in Odesa: 2 people killed, 7 injured, 7 residents are not in touch

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34873 views

A 9-story building in Odesa was destroyed by russian shelling, killing 2 people and injuring 7. Also, 7 residents of the building are not in touch.

Attack in Odesa: 2 people killed, 7 injured, 7 residents are not in touch

As a result of the attack by russian terrorists in Odesa, a 9-story building was destroyed, killing two people and injuring seven. Also, 7 residents of the building are not in touch. This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, UNN reports.

Details

In the city of Odesa, russian terrorists destroyed a 9-story building. At least two people were killed and seven others were injured, including a child and a pregnant woman.

The rescue operation is ongoing, and the search is complicated by the fact that 7 residents of the building are not in touch.

Add

Dog handlers were involved in resolving the tragedy, and psychologists provided support to more than fifty people. Additionally, heating stations were set up for those who were left without heat as a result of the shelling.

In Odesa, a russian attack killed one person and wounded 7, including a pregnant woman and a child02.03.24, 05:29 • 110751 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
Igor Klymenko
Ukraine
Odesa
