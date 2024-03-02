Attack in Odesa: 2 people killed, 7 injured, 7 residents are not in touch

As a result of the attack by russian terrorists in Odesa, a 9-story building was destroyed, killing two people and injuring seven. Also, 7 residents of the building are not in touch. This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, UNN reports.

Details

In the city of Odesa, russian terrorists destroyed a 9-story building. At least two people were killed and seven others were injured, including a child and a pregnant woman.

The rescue operation is ongoing, and the search is complicated by the fact that 7 residents of the building are not in touch.

Add

Dog handlers were involved in resolving the tragedy, and psychologists provided support to more than fifty people. Additionally, heating stations were set up for those who were left without heat as a result of the shelling.

In Odesa, a russian attack killed one person and wounded 7, including a pregnant woman and a child