Arianespace launched 32 Amazon Leo satellites with an Ariane 64 rocket

On February 12, 2026, Arianespace successfully launched 32 Amazon Leo satellites using an Ariane 64 rocket from the European spaceport in French Guiana. This was reported by UNN with reference to newsroom.arianespace.com.

Details

The satellites were placed into a low Earth orbit at an altitude of approximately 465 km. The mission lasted 1 hour and 54 minutes, from launch to the separation of all satellites.

The mission, designated VA267 (LE-01 for Amazon Leo), was the first of 18 planned Ariane 6 launches to deploy the Amazon Leo satellite constellation. It was also the first launch of a satellite constellation performed by a European launch vehicle, the post states.

This flight is an important milestone in the development of Ariane 6, as it was the first flight in the four-booster version. This successful entry into service once again highlights the quality of the ArianeGroup teams and its European partners. Europe now has two versions of the Ariane 6 heavy launch vehicle to meet all its needs. Our teams are already working to improve the competitiveness of the launch vehicle by developing enhancements that will increase its payload capacity. Therefore, in 2026, we will accelerate production and implement significant improvements to make Ariane 6 even better - said Arianespace CEO David Cavalloles.

Recall

