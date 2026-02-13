Arianespace launched 32 Amazon Leo satellites with an Ariane 64 rocket

$42.990.04
51.030.17
ukenru
08:10 AM • 768 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
07:58 AM • 1688 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 20951 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 45389 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 33245 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 43164 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 33642 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
February 12, 11:18 AM • 26722 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 27499 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 29712 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2.4m/s
93%
733mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Police showed the evacuation of a family from Kostiantynivka and the body of the deceased motherVideoFebruary 12, 10:33 PM • 11803 views
Attack on Odesa region: four wounded, significant disruptions to electricity, heating, and water supplyFebruary 12, 11:08 PM • 5886 views
Americans consider Biden a better president than Trump - pollFebruary 13, 01:30 AM • 6974 views
Transport in occupied Crimea operates in survival mode, buses are delayed up to 2 hours - CNSFebruary 13, 02:02 AM • 10150 views
Norway and France unite efforts to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities04:21 AM • 9216 views
Publications
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes07:25 AM • 2992 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 44451 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 86197 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 76064 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 80377 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 19036 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 23167 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 48568 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 41783 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 43468 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Mushrooms
Shahed-136

Arianespace launched 32 Amazon Leo satellites with an Ariane 64 rocket

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

On February 12, 2026, Arianespace successfully launched 32 Amazon Leo satellites from French Guiana. Mission VA267 was the first of 18 planned Ariane 6 launches to deploy the Amazon Leo satellite constellation.

Arianespace launched 32 Amazon Leo satellites with an Ariane 64 rocket
Photo: newsroom.arianespace.com

On February 12, 2026, Arianespace successfully launched 32 Amazon Leo satellites using an Ariane 64 rocket from the European spaceport in French Guiana. This was reported by UNN with reference to newsroom.arianespace.com.

Details

The satellites were placed into a low Earth orbit at an altitude of approximately 465 km. The mission lasted 1 hour and 54 minutes, from launch to the separation of all satellites.

The mission, designated VA267 (LE-01 for Amazon Leo), was the first of 18 planned Ariane 6 launches to deploy the Amazon Leo satellite constellation. It was also the first launch of a satellite constellation performed by a European launch vehicle, the post states.

This flight is an important milestone in the development of Ariane 6, as it was the first flight in the four-booster version. This successful entry into service once again highlights the quality of the ArianeGroup teams and its European partners. Europe now has two versions of the Ariane 6 heavy launch vehicle to meet all its needs. Our teams are already working to improve the competitiveness of the launch vehicle by developing enhancements that will increase its payload capacity. Therefore, in 2026, we will accelerate production and implement significant improvements to make Ariane 6 even better

- said Arianespace CEO David Cavalloles.

Recall

European aerospace firms Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo completed the first stage of creating a new technology concern in the satellite business. The enterprise will begin operations in 2027.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
Airbus