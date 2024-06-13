Argentina joins the Ramstein format - Austin

Argentina has joined the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the Reimstein format), US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced during the opening of the group's 23rd meeting on Thursday, UNN reports.

I am pleased to welcome Argentina as a new member. Minister Petri (Argentine Defense Minister Luis Petri - ed.), I am glad to have you with us - Austin said.

Addendum

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), a coalition of about 50 countries that meets monthly to discuss Ukraine's security needs, first met in April 2022. Since its first meeting, UDCG member countries have collectively provided more than $95 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, as of the end of April 2024, the Pentagon said.