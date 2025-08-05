$41.790.03
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to church
10:08 AM • 5244 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
09:54 AM • 5258 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
06:28 AM • 17573 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
05:35 AM • 49367 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 93953 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM • 78357 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 126955 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM • 156476 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
August 4, 10:06 AM • 84514 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to church

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3118 views

Orthodox and Greek Catholics celebrate the Transfiguration of the Lord on August 6 according to the New Julian calendar. On this day, believers consecrate apples and other fruits, prepare lean dishes, but loud festivities and weddings are prohibited.

Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to church

On Wednesday, August 6, Orthodox and Greek Catholics celebrate the Transfiguration of the Lord, or, as this holiday is popularly called, Apple Spas. UNN has collected the traditions and prohibitions that accompany the celebration of this holiday.

Apple Spas 2025: date and changes according to the new calendar

The Transfiguration of the Lord has the popular name Spas and traditionally it was used without any adjectives. Nowadays, Makoviy is sometimes called Honey Spas, and the original Spas is called Apple Spas. This causes confusion as to what holiday to call and what to consecrate when. In addition, in traditional Ukrainian rituals, the holiday of the Transfiguration of the Lord was associated with honey (it is no coincidence that this date, according to the old style, i.e., August 19, was originally chosen as Beekeepers' Day in Ukraine).

Starting from September 2023, Ukraine switched to the New Julian calendar for church holidays, which means that the dates of immovable holidays, such as Christmas, are now celebrated 13 days earlier than according to the old style. Therefore, Apple Spas in Ukraine is celebrated today, August 6. 

The Feast of Transfiguration is considered one of the twelve great feasts. It is believed that this holiday has been solemnly celebrated since ancient Christian times.

According to biblical tradition, the Transfiguration of the Lord took place on Mount Golgotha. One day, Jesus Christ, along with the apostles James, Peter, and John, went there to pray. Jesus prayed while his disciples rested after an exhausting journey. When the apostles woke up, they saw a radiance around the Son of God, and all his clothes became white. Then a voice from heaven said, "This is my beloved Son, whom I love. Obey him."

Jesus asked them not to tell anyone about it, but when they all came down from the mountain, he ordered his disciples to gather apples and consecrate them.

Like many Christian holidays, Apple Spas is tied to pre-Christian holidays – it was during this period that our ancestors celebrated holidays associated with the change of seasons – when summer gradually changes to autumn, changes occur in nature. 

It is believed that until this period, apples from the new harvest were not consumed.

Orthodox calendar for 2025: dates of the great feasts31.12.24, 19:30 • 255855 views

Signs and beliefs

Believers go to churches with baskets, in which, according to tradition, they carry apples for consecration. However, it is believed that other fruits can also be placed in the basket – pears, plums, grapes. Sometimes people also put vegetables, in particular, onions, garlic. In addition, honey can be placed. Baskets are usually decorated with wheat ears, flowers.

It should not be forgotten that alcohol is forbidden to be consecrated. Also, meat products are not put in the basket for Apple Spas. But you can put baked goods with apples, but they must be lean, because the Dormition Fast is ongoing.

Traditionally, consecrated gifts are shared with relatives, friends, and those in need.

On this day, loud festivities and quarrels are forbidden. Also, traditionally, weddings were not held at this time.

Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and Prices01.08.25, 09:54 • 77675 views

What to cook for Apple Spas

On Apple Spas, it is customary to consecrate and prepare dishes from the new apple harvest. Here's what is usually prepared and how it is celebrated on this day: 

  • apple pies - lean or with allowed festive ingredients with egg or butter for non-fasting guests;
    • baked apples with honey, raisins, nuts - a warm dessert dish, often decorated with a cinnamon stick;
      • apple pancakes, strudel, apple galette, lean strudel (apple strudel with beer) and other desserts without milk, eggs;
        • uzvar or compote of apples and other seasonal fruits (pears, plums) with honey or dried fruits;
          • nuts, honey, seasonal fruits - everything that was consecrated in the basket is used for cooking and feasting.

            Top 5 compotes that will help you refresh yourself on a stuffy August day04.08.25, 16:03 • 1958 views

            Pavlo Bashynskyi

            SocietyPublications
            Ukraine