Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to church

On Wednesday, August 6, Orthodox and Greek Catholics celebrate the Transfiguration of the Lord, or, as this holiday is popularly called, Apple Spas. UNN has collected the traditions and prohibitions that accompany the celebration of this holiday.

Apple Spas 2025: date and changes according to the new calendar

The Transfiguration of the Lord has the popular name Spas and traditionally it was used without any adjectives. Nowadays, Makoviy is sometimes called Honey Spas, and the original Spas is called Apple Spas. This causes confusion as to what holiday to call and what to consecrate when. In addition, in traditional Ukrainian rituals, the holiday of the Transfiguration of the Lord was associated with honey (it is no coincidence that this date, according to the old style, i.e., August 19, was originally chosen as Beekeepers' Day in Ukraine).

Starting from September 2023, Ukraine switched to the New Julian calendar for church holidays, which means that the dates of immovable holidays, such as Christmas, are now celebrated 13 days earlier than according to the old style. Therefore, Apple Spas in Ukraine is celebrated today, August 6.

The Feast of Transfiguration is considered one of the twelve great feasts. It is believed that this holiday has been solemnly celebrated since ancient Christian times.

According to biblical tradition, the Transfiguration of the Lord took place on Mount Golgotha. One day, Jesus Christ, along with the apostles James, Peter, and John, went there to pray. Jesus prayed while his disciples rested after an exhausting journey. When the apostles woke up, they saw a radiance around the Son of God, and all his clothes became white. Then a voice from heaven said, "This is my beloved Son, whom I love. Obey him."

Jesus asked them not to tell anyone about it, but when they all came down from the mountain, he ordered his disciples to gather apples and consecrate them.

Like many Christian holidays, Apple Spas is tied to pre-Christian holidays – it was during this period that our ancestors celebrated holidays associated with the change of seasons – when summer gradually changes to autumn, changes occur in nature.

It is believed that until this period, apples from the new harvest were not consumed.

Signs and beliefs

Believers go to churches with baskets, in which, according to tradition, they carry apples for consecration. However, it is believed that other fruits can also be placed in the basket – pears, plums, grapes. Sometimes people also put vegetables, in particular, onions, garlic. In addition, honey can be placed. Baskets are usually decorated with wheat ears, flowers.

It should not be forgotten that alcohol is forbidden to be consecrated. Also, meat products are not put in the basket for Apple Spas. But you can put baked goods with apples, but they must be lean, because the Dormition Fast is ongoing.

Traditionally, consecrated gifts are shared with relatives, friends, and those in need.

On this day, loud festivities and quarrels are forbidden. Also, traditionally, weddings were not held at this time.

What to cook for Apple Spas

On Apple Spas, it is customary to consecrate and prepare dishes from the new apple harvest. Here's what is usually prepared and how it is celebrated on this day:

apple pies - lean or with allowed festive ingredients with egg or butter for non-fasting guests;

baked apples with honey, raisins, nuts - a warm dessert dish, often decorated with a cinnamon stick;

apple pancakes, strudel, apple galette, lean strudel (apple strudel with beer) and other desserts without milk, eggs;

uzvar or compote of apples and other seasonal fruits (pears, plums) with honey or dried fruits;

nuts, honey, seasonal fruits - everything that was consecrated in the basket is used for cooking and feasting.

