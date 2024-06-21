Another plus of 1060 invaders and 14 tanks: the General Staff Updated data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine have already reached about 531 980 people, 8001 tanks and hundreds of units of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported .

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 210.06.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel-about 531,980 (+1,060) people,

tanks-8001 (+14) units,

armored combat vehicles-15372 (+35) units,

artillery systems - 14106 (+54) units,

MLRS – 1106 (+1) units,

air defense systems-861 (+2) units,

aircraft-359 (+0) units,

helicopters – 326 (+0) units,

Operational-tactical UAV - 11260 (+0),

cruise missiles ‒ 2298 (+0),

ships ‒ boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automobile equipment and tankers - 19181 (+47) units,

special equipment-2367 (+10).

