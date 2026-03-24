Another 890 Russian occupiers eliminated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the day at the front

$43.820.1450.680.17
ukenru
March 23, 07:55 PM • 12165 views
SBU managed to eliminate a Russian agent network operating through religious communities and prevent assassination attempts - Zelenskyy
March 23, 05:52 PM • 28034 views
There is no diesel fuel shortage in Ukraine and none is expected - expert
Exclusive
March 23, 04:59 PM • 24584 views
Bitcoin stabilizes - should one invest amid wars?
Exclusive
March 23, 04:01 PM • 25141 views
De-escalation in the Middle East - will gasoline become cheaper in Ukraine?
March 23, 03:57 PM • 24190 views
Russia plans to deploy four UAV control stations in Belarus, as well as in the occupied territories of Ukraine - President
March 23, 02:34 PM • 16998 views
Ministry of Digital Transformation proposes to restrict military personnel's access to gambling
Exclusive
March 23, 01:02 PM • 31741 views
Double taxation in Ukrainian style: how the state complicates the work of businesses in international markets
Exclusive
March 23, 09:58 AM • 41332 views
Commission for selecting the head of the State Customs Service will check Suvorov's integrity, taking into account data on his property and professional activities
March 23, 09:48 AM • 33326 views
Syrskyi announced the failure of Russian offensive attempts with "meat assaults" - Russian losses in four days exceeded 6,000 occupiers
March 23, 09:16 AM • 56207 views
Benefits for large families in 2026 - what is provided by law and how to apply for them
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+2°
0.5m/s
79%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Netanyahu announced the continuation of attacks on Iran and LebanonMarch 23, 07:10 PM • 6004 views
New oil slicks on the Dniester and dead birds found in northern MoldovaMarch 23, 09:05 PM • 11880 views
Star of "Kitchen" Kateryna Kuznetsova publicly congratulated her star father on his birthdayPhotoMarch 23, 09:52 PM • 10234 views
Oil tanks continue to burn in the port of Primorsk after the attackVideoMarch 23, 10:13 PM • 13626 views
There will be new settlement conditions: Nebenzya at the UN issued another portion of cynical statements regarding the war in Ukraine11:22 PM • 16697 views
Publications
What ginger treats: health benefits and how to consume it properlyPhotoMarch 23, 06:21 PM • 21570 views
How to disable ads on your phone: simple waysMarch 23, 03:00 PM • 26611 views
Odesa's private medicine "under investigation" due to corruption schemes and patient deathsMarch 23, 02:11 PM • 26479 views
Double taxation in Ukrainian style: how the state complicates the work of businesses in international markets
Exclusive
March 23, 01:02 PM • 31742 views
Effective Day Planning: Simple Ways to Organize Your TimePhotoMarch 23, 11:17 AM • 37211 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Benjamin Netanyahu
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Lithuania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Star of "Kitchen" Kateryna Kuznetsova publicly congratulated her star father on his birthdayPhotoMarch 23, 09:52 PM • 10272 views
Yuliia Verba's Instagram blocked again - main account with 3 million followers disappearedPhotoMarch 23, 06:36 PM • 16437 views
Chef Hector Jimenez-Bravo announced the death of his dog ChocoPhotoMarch 23, 02:50 PM • 14890 views
Nicholas Brendon, star of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," has diedMarch 21, 01:45 PM • 64608 views
Top 4 melodramas with a tearful ending that everyone should watchMarch 21, 02:47 AM • 65428 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Instagram
Film
Series

Another 890 Russian occupiers eliminated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the day at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

The General Staff reported the elimination of 890 occupiers and 1023 drones in a day. The enemy's total equipment losses reached over 38,000 artillery systems.

Another 890 Russian occupiers eliminated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the day at the front

As of March 24, 2026, the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have reached approximately 1,289,740 personnel. Another 890 servicemen were eliminated during the day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 11,800 tanks and 24,271 armored combat vehicles have been destroyed.

Losses also include 38,695 artillery systems, 1,696 multiple rocket launchers, and 1,336 air defense systems. In addition, 435 aircraft and 350 helicopters have been destroyed.

Daily dynamics

Over the past day, Ukrainian forces destroyed 6 tanks, 3 armored vehicles, and 33 artillery systems.

The largest increase was recorded in drone losses - another 1,023 operational-tactical level units.

Other losses

In total, Russia has lost 193,892 drones, 4,468 cruise missiles, 33 ships, and 2 submarines.

Also destroyed were 84,955 units of automotive equipment and fuel tankers, and 4,098 units of special equipment.

The General Staff notes that the data is being updated.

Saratov oil refinery stopped operations after drone attack, fire broke out24.03.26, 06:55 • 352 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine