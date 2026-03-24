Another 890 Russian occupiers eliminated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the day at the front

As of March 24, 2026, the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have reached approximately 1,289,740 personnel. Another 890 servicemen were eliminated during the day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 11,800 tanks and 24,271 armored combat vehicles have been destroyed.

Losses also include 38,695 artillery systems, 1,696 multiple rocket launchers, and 1,336 air defense systems. In addition, 435 aircraft and 350 helicopters have been destroyed.

Daily dynamics

Over the past day, Ukrainian forces destroyed 6 tanks, 3 armored vehicles, and 33 artillery systems.

The largest increase was recorded in drone losses - another 1,023 operational-tactical level units.

Other losses

In total, Russia has lost 193,892 drones, 4,468 cruise missiles, 33 ships, and 2 submarines.

Also destroyed were 84,955 units of automotive equipment and fuel tankers, and 4,098 units of special equipment.

The General Staff notes that the data is being updated.

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