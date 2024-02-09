ukenru
Anatoliy Bragilevych appointed as new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Anatoliy Bragilevych appointed as new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 116785 views

Zelenskiy appoints Major General Anatoliy Bargylevych as the new Chief of the General Staff of Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, has appointed Anatoliy Barhylevych as the new chief of the General Staff, UNN reports.

The President noted that today he held meetings with the command of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine and Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov.

"According to the results of the meetings: first, he replaced the head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Zelenskyi said.

He also thanked Lieutenant General Serhii Shaptala for his service during these two years of war.

"I appointed Major General Anatoliy Barhylevych as the new chief of the General Staff on the proposal of the Central Committee Oleksandr Syrskyi. He is an experienced person who understands the tasks of this war and Ukrainian goals," Zelenskyi said in a video message.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed General Oleksandr Syrskyi as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zelenskiy says that the new Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrsky, will present the team to reboot the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the coming days.

Zelenskyy also emphasizedthat after the appointment of the new Commander-in-Chief, he said he expected a number of changes in the Armed Forces. These include a detailed plan of the Armed Forces for 2024, an effective rotation system, improving the quality of training for soldiers, and more.

WarPolitics
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

