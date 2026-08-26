IMF mission is expected in Ukraine on August 28 to assess progress, says MP

An IMF mission is expected in Ukraine as early as this week, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak of the parliamentary tax committee said on social media on Wednesday, UNN reports.

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"Starting Friday (August 28), an IMF mission will arrive in Ukraine again. It will assess progress (or, more precisely, the lack thereof) throughout the following week," Zheleznyak wrote.

The lawmaker noted that against this backdrop, the "preliminary agenda for the plenary session starting September 1" includes "IMF + Ukraine Facility + World Bank bills."

Ukraine received the second tranche from the IMF of $690 million