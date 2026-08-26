IMF mission is expected in Ukraine on August 28 to assess progress, says MP

$44.670.0352.090.07
ukenru
08:38 AM • 10461 views
In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 20463 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 14855 views
Kindergartens in Ukraine: Are There Enough Places in the New Academic Year?
Exclusive
07:05 AM • 17479 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
05:39 AM • 21232 views
Ukrainian FP-1 drones struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery and Wildberries in Tambov region - Fire PointVideo
04:52 AM • 26714 views
Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized
04:28 AM • 22296 views
The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed the attack on Wildberries and called the authorities in Kyiv a "neo-Nazi regime"Video
August 26, 12:38 AM • 18385 views
Why did the CIA director fly to Moscow on a C-17 capable of carrying 77 tons?
August 25, 09:58 PM • 13016 views
39 new forest fires broke out in Greece within a few hours
August 25, 08:46 PM • 41185 views
Zelenskyy honored 20 outstanding people with the state award "National Legend of Ukraine"PhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+23°
2m/s
57%
752mm
Popular news
Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as childrenPhotoAugust 26, 01:06 AM • 25435 views
It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died from04:39 AM • 20376 views
Major fire blocked traffic on one street in KyivPhoto05:32 AM • 6192 views
Navigation without GPS, new altitudes and launch methods: Fire Point explained what strike UAVs will be like in 2027Video06:00 AM • 17854 views
The image of a "victim of the system" for a defendant in a medical negligence case: the public strategy of an Odrex doctorPhoto06:30 AM • 12752 views
Publications
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 20472 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
Exclusive
07:05 AM • 17481 views
The image of a "victim of the system" for a defendant in a medical negligence case: the public strategy of an Odrex doctorPhoto06:30 AM • 12827 views
Navigation without GPS, new altitudes and launch methods: Fire Point explained what strike UAVs will be like in 2027Video06:00 AM • 17925 views
Deferment after expulsion: lawmakers want to change the rules for students without a diplomaAugust 25, 06:20 PM • 70224 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Iryna Terekh
Bill Gates
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
China
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died from04:39 AM • 20443 views
Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as childrenPhotoAugust 26, 01:06 AM • 25497 views
"You don't fully understand": Panettiere's loved ones urged people not to speculate about the cause of her deathAugust 25, 11:05 PM • 29708 views
Cristiano Ronaldo surprised everyone after his wedding with a new look featuring honey-blond hairPhotoAugust 25, 01:05 AM • 66652 views
Bruce Willis's daughter spoke about losing an "other version" of her father due to dementiaPhotoAugust 25, 12:05 AM • 66886 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Financial Times
The Washington Post
Starlink

IMF mission is expected in Ukraine on August 28 to assess progress, says MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

An IMF mission is expected in Ukraine starting August 28. Next week, it will assess progress, while parliament will consider the related bills.

IMF mission is expected in Ukraine on August 28 to assess progress, says MP

An IMF mission is expected in Ukraine as early as this week, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak of the parliamentary tax committee said on social media on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Starting Friday (August 28), an IMF mission will arrive in Ukraine again. It will assess progress (or, more precisely, the lack thereof) throughout the following week," Zheleznyak wrote.

The lawmaker noted that against this backdrop, the "preliminary agenda for the plenary session starting September 1" includes "IMF + Ukraine Facility + World Bank bills."

Ukraine received the second tranche from the IMF of $690 million23.07.26, 14:09 • 36660 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
International Monetary Fund
World Bank
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Ukraine