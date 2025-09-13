An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threat
Kyiv • UNN
A powerful explosion occurred in Dnipro during an air raid alert. The Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic weapons being used from Crimea, presumably an Iskander-M missile.
Details
The Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile use from Crimea.
Later, explosions were heard in Dnipro.
According to monitoring channels, the enemy allegedly used an Iskander-M ballistic missile.
Addendum
September 13 marks Dnipro City Day.