An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threat

$41.310.10
48.270.03
ukenru
Exclusive
02:03 PM • 10287 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 19018 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 13, 07:00 AM • 30517 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo
September 12, 07:25 PM • 33483 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 47709 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 33095 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 50510 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 54631 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 36949 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 36192 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1.8m/s
58%
758mm
Popular news
US to sanction companies from countries supplying goods to Russia's military-industrial complexSeptember 13, 08:37 AM • 14857 views
Two men brutally raped a minor in Khmelnytskyi region, court arrested suspectsPhotoSeptember 13, 09:28 AM • 14388 views
Trump named the condition under which he is ready to impose serious sanctions against RussiaSeptember 13, 11:29 AM • 6108 views
China warns UK and US over warships passing through Taiwan StraitSeptember 13, 12:17 PM • 10216 views
Drone attacked Novoufimsky oil refinery in RussiaPhotoVideo01:04 PM • 10248 views
Publications
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 30495 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 28169 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 29985 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 50501 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 28463 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Elon Musk
Keith Kellogg
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Lublin
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideo02:46 PM • 4220 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 54637 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 44391 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 92223 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 52819 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Facebook
YouTube
Dassault Rafale
Shahed-136

An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1464 views

A powerful explosion occurred in Dnipro during an air raid alert. The Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic weapons being used from Crimea, presumably an Iskander-M missile.

An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threat

A powerful explosion occurred in Dnipro during an air raid, UNN reports.

Details

The Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile use from Crimea.

Later, explosions were heard in Dnipro.

According to monitoring channels, the enemy allegedly used an Iskander-M ballistic missile.

Russian troops struck Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region: three people killed, six wounded13.09.25, 14:33 • 3388 views

Addendum

September 13 marks Dnipro City Day.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Dnipro
9K720 Iskander
Crimea