An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threat

A powerful explosion occurred in Dnipro during an air raid, UNN reports.

Details

The Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile use from Crimea.

Later, explosions were heard in Dnipro.

According to monitoring channels, the enemy allegedly used an Iskander-M ballistic missile.

Addendum

September 13 marks Dnipro City Day.