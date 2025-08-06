Almost two-thirds of battles – in three directions: map from the General Staff

Almost two-thirds of the 143 battles on the front line over the past day took place in the Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Novopavlivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on August 6, showing a map of the combat operations, writes UNN.

In total, 143 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile and 107 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using two missiles and 147 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out 5731 shellings, 64 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and involved 4224 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two artillery pieces, eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and four enemy command posts," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 Russian attacks. The enemy launched 18 air strikes, dropped a total of 35 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 353 artillery shellings, including 16 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Over the past day, in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, five combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk and Fyholivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, seven enemy attacks were recorded. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Radkivka, Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, Zahryzove, and in the direction of Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 23 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Olhivka, Novyi Myr, Hlushchenkove, Torske, Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, Kolodiazi, and towards Cherneshchyna, Serednie, Shandyholove.

In the Siversk direction, the aggressor attacked near Hryhorivka and in the direction of Siversk. In total, three combat engagements took place over the past day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Dyliivka, and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 52 aggressor attacks in the areas of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Boikivka, Suvorove, Kotlyne, Novoekonomichne, Muravka, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Dachne, Promin, Molodetske, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoukrainka, Oleksiivka, and in the direction of Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 16 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Pidddubne, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, Zelenyi Hai, Zelene Pole, Novodarivka, and in the direction of Ivanivka, Novoivanivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy made an unsuccessful attack in the area of Temirivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the area of Stepove and Plavni.

Over the past day, in the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy tried to approach the fortifications of our defenders once without success, suffering losses.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

