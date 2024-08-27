All weapons transferred to Ukraine were received with great problems - Umerov

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120787 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123846 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 202254 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155622 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153950 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143401 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200255 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112470 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188765 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105121 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 81888 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 53858 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 64248 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 93660 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 72349 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 202247 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200251 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188761 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215434 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203418 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 23637 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150783 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149986 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154015 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144912 views
All weapons transferred to Ukraine were received with great problems - Umerov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25659 views

Defense Minister Umerov stated that all weapons received by Ukraine were accompanied by significant difficulties. He expressed his misunderstanding of the restrictions on the use of weapons and emphasized Ukraine's compliance with international rules of warfare.

The weapons that Ukraine received from its Western partners were received with great problems. This was stated by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, a correspondent of UNN reports.

"Any weapons that Ukraine has received have been obtained with great difficulty. We do not understand why our Western partners do not allow us to use these weapons. We adhere to international norms and rules of warfare and we say right away that we will hit military targets," Umerov said.

Recall

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that in order to win, Ukraine needs long-range capabilities and the lifting of restrictions on strikes on Russian military targets. Ukraine is preparing "weapons of its own production" in response to the attacks.

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics

