All weapons transferred to Ukraine were received with great problems - Umerov

The weapons that Ukraine received from its Western partners were received with great problems. This was stated by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, a correspondent of UNN reports.

"Any weapons that Ukraine has received have been obtained with great difficulty. We do not understand why our Western partners do not allow us to use these weapons. We adhere to international norms and rules of warfare and we say right away that we will hit military targets," Umerov said.

Recall

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that in order to win, Ukraine needs long-range capabilities and the lifting of restrictions on strikes on Russian military targets. Ukraine is preparing "weapons of its own production" in response to the attacks.