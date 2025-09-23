All services available: Rezerv+ operation restored
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Defense announced the restoration of Rezerv+. The application's interaction with the registry is functioning normally, and all services are available.
The Ministry of Defense announced that the work of Reserve+ has been restored, UNN reports.
The application's interaction with the registry is working normally
According to the agency, all services are available: updating the electronic military registration document, referral to the military medical commission, clarifying data, obtaining a deferment, etc.
