All services available: Rezerv+ operation restored

Exclusive
01:28 PM • 6902 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 22067 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
11:29 AM • 17842 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 45608 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 37608 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 36189 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 49481 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 49470 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 45176 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 70134 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Publications
Exclusives
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 39298 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 35893 views
Internal conflict in "Servant of the People": Zelenskyy criticizes lawmakers and journalists - PoliticoSeptember 23, 09:15 AM • 16670 views
Chinese vessel entered occupied Sevastopol three times, violating ban - FTPhotoSeptember 23, 10:03 AM • 20915 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medicationsSeptember 23, 10:33 AM • 19456 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 22067 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medications
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rules
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditions12:00 PM • 9368 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 74885 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 36765 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 52094 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 103662 views
All services available: Rezerv+ operation restored

Kyiv • UNN

 • 574 views

The Ministry of Defense announced the restoration of Rezerv+. The application's interaction with the registry is functioning normally, and all services are available.

All services available: Rezerv+ operation restored

The Ministry of Defense announced that the work of Reserve+ has been restored, UNN reports.

The application's interaction with the registry is working normally 

- the message says.

According to the agency, all services are available: updating the electronic military registration document, referral to the military medical commission, clarifying data, obtaining a deferment, etc.

"Reserve+" may experience glitches: the Ministry of Defense explained what is happening23.09.25, 11:49 • 2158 views

Antonina Tumanova

Technologies