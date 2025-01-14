Alarm sounds in Tatarstan, explosions and gunfire heard, fire reported at enterprise

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 122575 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113236 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121252 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 122810 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 152335 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107355 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150435 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104097 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113699 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117075 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 106233 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 134634 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 104077 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111061 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 108776 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 122558 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 152320 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 150423 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 179926 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 169403 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 108776 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111061 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 134634 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128781 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146456 views
Alarm sounds in Tatarstan, explosions and gunfire heard, fire reported at enterprise

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27305 views

In Tatarstan, explosions and shooting are reported in Almetyevsk, and evacuations are underway at the TANEKO enterprise. An air raid alert is announced in Saratov.

Sirens are heard in several settlements of the Russian Federation, and there are reports of explosions in the city of Almetyevsk, Tatarstan) and of evacuation measures taken at a Russian oil production facility.

UNN writes with reference to the Russian media.

Details

Information about an incident at taneko (an enterprise belonging to the tatneft group).

Alarm sirens are sounding at the TANEKO enterprise in Nizhnekamsk ... Employees are being evacuated now

- reports TG channel Shot.

According to the Astra channel, residents of Almetyevsk, Tatarstan, report explosions and shooting, allegedly because the city is being attacked by UAVs.

As of the morning of January 14, Saratov is on air alert.

Recall

A fire broke out at a liquefied natural gas facility owned by Gazprom in Russia after a drone attack . Earlier it was reported that the drone's wreckage fell on the territory of the Orgsintez plant, causing an explosion.

58 out of 80 enemy drones shot down over Ukraine14.01.25, 09:24 • 24385 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarNews of the World

