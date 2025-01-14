Alarm sounds in Tatarstan, explosions and gunfire heard, fire reported at enterprise

Sirens are heard in several settlements of the Russian Federation, and there are reports of explosions in the city of Almetyevsk, Tatarstan) and of evacuation measures taken at a Russian oil production facility.

UNN writes with reference to the Russian media.

Details

Information about an incident at taneko (an enterprise belonging to the tatneft group).

Alarm sirens are sounding at the TANEKO enterprise in Nizhnekamsk ... Employees are being evacuated now - reports TG channel Shot.

According to the Astra channel, residents of Almetyevsk, Tatarstan, report explosions and shooting, allegedly because the city is being attacked by UAVs.

As of the morning of January 14, Saratov is on air alert.

Recall

A fire broke out at a liquefied natural gas facility owned by Gazprom in Russia after a drone attack . Earlier it was reported that the drone's wreckage fell on the territory of the Orgsintez plant, causing an explosion.

58 out of 80 enemy drones shot down over Ukraine