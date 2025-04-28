Air Force: Su-27 fighter jet was lost in the morning, the pilot ejected, the reasons for the incident are being investigated by a special commission

$41.750.06
A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive
05:58 AM • 40804 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 42263 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 47327 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 75575 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 126138 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 104068 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 74112 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 151820 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 68735 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 53551 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Popular news

The military showed how the drones of border guards destroy enemy ammunition depots and equipment of the occupiers

April 28, 01:26 AM • 29287 views

The Kremlin is undermining Trump's efforts to establish lasting peace – ISW

April 28, 01:50 AM • 30034 views

Netanyahu called for the dismantling of all Iranian nuclear infrastructure

April 28, 02:08 AM • 28098 views

In Russian Bryansk, one person died as a result of a UAV attack, cars and a residential building were on fire - Russian media

April 28, 03:17 AM • 33039 views

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

04:19 AM • 32906 views
Publications

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

05:58 AM • 40772 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 151797 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 127112 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 154919 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 204492 views
UNN Lite

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

08:56 AM • 10026 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

08:46 AM • 10343 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 126109 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 49055 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 84129 views
Air Force: Su-27 fighter jet was lost in the morning, the pilot ejected, the reasons for the incident are being investigated by a special commission

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2280 views

On April 28, 2025, a Su-27 fighter jet was lost during a combat mission. The pilot successfully ejected and was taken to a medical facility, his life is not in danger.

Air Force: Su-27 fighter jet was lost in the morning, the pilot ejected, the reasons for the incident are being investigated by a special commission

On the morning of April 28, during a combat mission, a Su-27 fighter was lost, the pilot successfully ejected and was taken to a medical facility, his life is not in danger, the causes of the incident are being investigated by a specially created commission that has already begun its work, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

On the morning of April 28, 2025, during the execution of a complex combat mission to provide aviation support to troops and repel an air attack by enemy strike UAVs, a Su-27 fighter of the Air Force was lost. The causes of the incident are being investigated by a specially created commission that has already begun its work.

- the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on social networks.

"The pilot successfully ejected, the search and rescue team arrived at the landing site in a timely manner, and the pilot was taken to a medical facility for diagnosis. His life and health are not in danger, his condition is stable," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated.

The death of an F-16 pilot during a combat mission: Zelenskyy heard reports from the military, all circumstances are being clarified. 12.04.25, 14:59 • 3931 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Sukhoi Su-27
Ukraine
