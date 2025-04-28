Air Force: Su-27 fighter jet was lost in the morning, the pilot ejected, the reasons for the incident are being investigated by a special commission

On the morning of April 28, during a combat mission, a Su-27 fighter was lost, the pilot successfully ejected and was taken to a medical facility, his life is not in danger, the causes of the incident are being investigated by a specially created commission that has already begun its work, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

On the morning of April 28, 2025, during the execution of a complex combat mission to provide aviation support to troops and repel an air attack by enemy strike UAVs, a Su-27 fighter of the Air Force was lost. The causes of the incident are being investigated by a specially created commission that has already begun its work. - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on social networks.

"The pilot successfully ejected, the search and rescue team arrived at the landing site in a timely manner, and the pilot was taken to a medical facility for diagnosis. His life and health are not in danger, his condition is stable," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated.

