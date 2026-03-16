Air defense is operating in Kyiv amid enemy drone attack - mayor

Air defense is operating in Kyiv amid an enemy drone attack, announced the capital's mayor Vitaliy Klitschko and the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko on social media, writes UNN.

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An air raid alert has been declared in the capital due to the threat of enemy UAVs, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported.

"Enemy UAVs are near the capital. Please stay in shelters until the all-clear!" - stated the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko.

Air defense forces are operating in Obolon. Stay in shelters! Kyiv Mayor Klitschko announced.

The death toll from Russia's night attack on Kyiv Oblast has risen to five people - OVA