In the night of March 19, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck military logistics facilities and personnel of the Russian occupiers. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Ammunition depots were hit in Donetsk and Yalta (Donetsk region) and in the settlement of Kalanchak (Kherson region). A material and technical supply depot was also hit in the Vesele area of Donetsk region.

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces also struck a fuel and lubricants depot in the Novotroitske area (Kherson region).

Ukrainian soldiers also targeted areas of enemy personnel concentration near Yalta (Donetsk region) and the settlement of Ovrazhky (Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on facilities of the Russian concern "Almaz-Antey" in occupied Crimea.