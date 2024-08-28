After Russia's most massive air strike: NATO vows to increase support for Ukraine

An emergency meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council was held on Wednesday, August 28. International partners condemned Russia's recent strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Alliance's press release.

Details

During the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who chaired the meeting, emphasized the need for more support for Kyiv to enable it to repel Russian attacks.

Following the latest Russian attack, Allies today confirmed that they are stepping up their military assistance to Ukraine - Stoltenberg said.

He stressed that NATO should continue to provide Ukraine with the equipment and ammunition it needs to defend itself against Russian invasion, as "this is vital to Ukraine's ability to continue the fight.

Addendum

Wednesday's meeting was held at the ambassadorial level and was convened at the request of Ukraine. Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov briefed the allies via video link on the current security situation and priority capacity needs.

Recall

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that during the most massive air attack by Russia on August 26, 201 air targets were shot down - 102 missiles and 99 attack UAVs. In total, Russia launched 127 missiles and 109 UAVs.